10 Thursday AM Reads

• The Year in Money: Record market highs, interest rate hikes, an M&A boom and hardship for the British pound were just some of the defining moments for investors in 2016. (Bloomberg)

• How Not to Invest (Baseline Scenario) see also Investors’ Self-Examination (Irrelevant Invest0r)

• How Cognitive Biases May Lead To Sustainable Alpha (Kitces)

• Memory: The movie that doesn’t exist and the Redditors who insist it does (New Statesman)

• Politicians’ Most Bogus Science-Related Claims of 2016 (Scientific American) see also Conservatism in the Era of Trump: Where does the Right go from here? (National Review)

