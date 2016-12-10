10 Thursday AM Reads

December 22, 2016 8:00am by

Winter is here! Start it right with our warming morning train reads:

• The Year in Money: Record market highs, interest rate hikes, an M&A boom and hardship for the British pound were just some of the defining moments for investors in 2016. (Bloomberg)
• How Not to Invest (Baseline Scenario) see also Investors’ Self-Examination (Irrelevant Invest0r)
• How Cognitive Biases May Lead To Sustainable Alpha (Kitces)
• Memory: The movie that doesn’t exist and the Redditors who insist it does (New Statesman)
• Politicians’ Most Bogus Science-Related Claims of 2016 (Scientific American) see also Conservatism in the Era of Trump: Where does the Right go from here? (National Review)

