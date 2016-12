My midweek morning train reads:

• 2016’s Best and Worst Performing Hedge Funds (Bloomberg)

• Look Who’s Back! Microsoft, Rebooted, Emerges as a Tech Leader (Wall Street Journal)

• US Business Cycle Risk Report (Capital Spectator)

• Voters Really Did Switch To Trump At The Last Minute (FiveThirtyEight)

• This Deep Sea Fisherman Posts His Discoveries on Twitter and OH MY GOD KILL IT WITH FIRE (Gizmodo)

What are you reading?

