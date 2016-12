Two shopping days before Christmas — if you are doing last minute shopping for me, here is a gift idea: the J50:

A limited edition celebrating the 50th year of selling Ferraris in Japan. This is a limited roadster based on the 488 Spider, a low-slung barchetta whose turbocharged V8 makes 690HP.

I don’t usually like the two tone cars, but this is quite gorgeous:



Source: Classic Driver