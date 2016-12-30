Don’t throw away those Amazon Boxes!

Amazon and Goodwill have a great new program they are doing to make it even easier to donate household goods, clothes, etc. Using the Give Back Box platform, a free shipping service, you can donate items you no longer need to Goodwill with ease and bring new life to your empty Amazon box.

It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3:

  1. Open Your Box: Unpack your merchandise from your Amazon shipping box.
  2. Pack Your Box: Fill the box with clothing, accessories and household goods you no longer need and print your free shipping label from GiveBackBox.com.
  3. Send Your Box: Let UPS or the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deliver your box of donations to Goodwill for you.

Donations go directly to your nearest participating Goodwill organization using a free shipping label and empty Amazon (or other) box. Goodwill sells the donated goods, and the revenues help support employment placement, job training and other community-based services to create strong families and communities.

Go directly to GiveBackBox.com.

 

 


Source: Give Back Box

