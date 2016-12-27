MIB Bruce Tuchman, MGM Worldwide Networks

This week, I speak with Bruce Tuchman, former president of MGM Worldwide Networks and as general manager of Nickelodeon Global Network Ventures.

He began as an M&A lawyer at Skadden Arps, joined MTV in 1994 before moving onto Nickelodeon, AMC Global and Sundance Channel Global, becoming President, MGM Worldwide Networks at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios. He describes the learning experiences he had working abroad, and how that prepared him to take US content global.

Tuchman explains the importance of narrative and story when creating any sort of film or television show. Despite the many differences across cultures, narrative storytelling touches upon universal truths of the human condition. This is why shows such as Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, are liked around the world despite obvious cultural differences across markets.

All of the books featuring narratives which Tuchman discusses can be found here.

You can hear the full interview, including our podcast extras below, as well as at iTunes, Soundcloud, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts can be found iTunes, Soundcloud, and Bloomberg.