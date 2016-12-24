MIB: Bruce Tuchman, president of MGM Worldwide Networks and Nickelodeon Global Network Ventures

This week, I speak with Bruce Tuchman, former president of MGM Worldwide Networks and as general manager of Nickelodeon Global Network Ventures.

He began as an M&A lawyer at Skadden Arps, joined MTV in 1994 before moving onto Nickelodeon, AMC Global and Sundance Channel Global, becoming President, MGM Worldwide Networks at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios.

Tuchman describes the learning experiences he had working abroad, and how that prepared him to take US content global. Sows such as The Walking Dead, Mad Men and Breaking Bad, despite being so uniquely American, have all found a deep and receptive audience overseas.

All of the books Tuchman discusses can be found here.

You can hear the full interview, including our podcast extras,below, as well as at iTunes, Soundcloud, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts can be found iTunes, Soundcloud, and Bloomberg.





Bruce Tuchman’s favorite books

The Painted Bird by Jerzy Kosinski



Being There by Jerzy Kosinski



One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez



Indignation By Philip Roth



Portnoy’s Complaint by Philip Roth



The Plot Against America by Philip Roth



Zeitoun by Dave Eggers



Platform by Michel Houellebecq



Atomised by Michel Houellebecq



Here I Am by Jonathan Safran Foer



Sacred Games by Vikram Chandra



The Yiddish Policemen’s Union by Michael Chabon



The Association of Small Bombs by Karan Mahajan

