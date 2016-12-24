MIB: Bruce Tuchman, president of MGM Worldwide Networks and Nickelodeon Global Network Ventures

December 24, 2016

This week, I speak with Bruce Tuchman, former president of MGM Worldwide Networks and as general manager of Nickelodeon Global Network Ventures.

He began as an M&A lawyer at Skadden Arps, joined MTV in 1994 before moving onto Nickelodeon, AMC Global and Sundance Channel Global, becoming President, MGM Worldwide Networks at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios.

Tuchman describes the learning experiences he had working abroad, and how that prepared him to take US content global. Sows such as The Walking Dead, Mad Men and Breaking Bad, despite being so uniquely American, have all found a deep and receptive audience overseas. 

Bruce Tuchman’s favorite books

 

The Painted Bird by Jerzy Kosinski

 

Being There by Jerzy Kosinski

 

 

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

 

 

Indignation By Philip Roth

 

 

Portnoy’s Complaint by Philip Roth

 

 

 

The Plot Against America by Philip Roth

 

 

Zeitoun by Dave Eggers

 

 

Platform by Michel Houellebecq

 

 

Atomised by Michel Houellebecq

 

Here I Am by Jonathan Safran Foer

 

Sacred Games by Vikram Chandra

 

 

The Yiddish Policemen’s Union by Michael Chabon

 

 

 

The Association of Small Bombs  by Karan Mahajan

