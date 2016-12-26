10 Boxing Day AM Reads

Its Monday the 26th, when Xmas is officially celebrated. Enjoy your Boxing Day with these morning reads:

• In American Towns, Private Profits From Public Works (Dealbook)

• How to Teach Evidence Based Investing (A Teachable Moment)

• The Big Retirement Savings Mistake That Workers Should Stop Making (Investor’s Business Daily)

• How to Cash In Unwanted Gift Cards (Barron’s)

• Basic Income Won’t Solve Robot Automation. A new report instead recommends changing the social safety net. (Inverse)

• Fake News Capitalizes on the Conjunction Fallacy to Make Stories Seem Believable (Slate) see also For Fact-Checking Website Snopes, a Bigger Role Brings More Attacks (New York Times)

• Why Amazon Has No Profits (And Why It Works) (Andreessen Horowitz)

• Trump Is Already Ditching His Movement (National Review)

• Proof that life is getting better for humanity, in 5 charts (Vox)

• James Comey’s year of unintended — and ruinous — consequences (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Bruce Tuchman, who brought numerous US cable channels — Nickelodeon, AMC Global, MGM, Sundance, etc to a global audience.

US, Canada, UK, Australia: Housing Affordability Ratio



Source: Economic Cycle Research Institute

