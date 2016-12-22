SIRF 2016 Appeal

Roddy Boyd, who I have mentioned in these pages, does some outstanding journalism work at the non-profit he founded and runs the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation. Its focus is identifying fraud and cheats in the capital markets. This is golden age for that sort of crap.

SIRF has broken a helluva lot of stories, many of them very big.

He is raising money to fund 2017 operations, as well as other legal and compliance issues. Its a legal charity (i.e., tax deductible).

We are making a donation, you should too — its non-money well spent.