Special Reads: 2016, The Year In . . .

OK, the year is coming to na end — but the round up of year end reading seems nearly impossibly long. Conquer the mayhem with these 10 reads:
• The Year in Markets: 2016 in Nine Charts (Wall Street Journal)
• 2016: The Year in Quotes (The Atlantic)
• 2016: the year of anger, Trump’s ‘word salad’ and anti-rhetoric (Financial Times)
• Fidel Castro, Antonin Scalia, John Gutfreund: 2016, The Year in Deaths (Bloomberg)
• The best journalism of 2016 (Columbia Journalism Review)
• Best audiobooks of 2016 (Washington Post)
• Lessons From 2016 for the News Media, as the Ground Shifts (New York Times)
• The most defining moments of 2016, according to 6 global leaders (World Economic Forum) see also The most moving, striking images from a year of terrible news (Quartz)
• The biggest Pinocchios of 2016 (Washington Post)
• 13 undeniably good things that happened in 2016 (PBS)
What are your favorite round ups of the year?