Succinct Summation of the Week’s Events 12.23.16

Succinct Summations for the week ending December 23rd, 2016

Positives:

1. Q3 GDP was revised up to 3.5%, from 3.2% earlier.

2. New home sales rose 5.2% to a 592k annualized rate.

3. Consumer confidence hit a new cycle high of 98.2 in December.

4. Orders for defense aircrafts doubled last month, rising 103%. Core capital goods (non defense ex-aircraft) rose 0.9%.

5. MBA mortgage applications rose 2.5% w/o/w, despite increasing mortgage rates.

6. Existing home sales rose to a 5.61M SAAR, up 0.7% m/o/m and 15.4% y/o/y.