10 Christmas Day Reads

Merry Happy! Kickoff your holiday vacation with our easy like Sunday morning reads:
• 20 Rules of Personal Finance (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• Rationally Irrational (Irrelevant Investor)
• Five Things You Notice When You Quit the News (Raptitude)
• 366 links to understand fact-checking in 2016 (Poynter)
• The art and science of economics at Cambridge: The history of a famous faculty shows that the way economics is taught depends on what you think economists are for (The Economist)
• The Long-Term Jobs Killer Is Not China. It’s Automation. (The Upshot)
• One of Hillary Clinton’s top aides nailed exactly why she lost (Washington Post) but see 8 ideas for Democrats to beat Donald Trump on jobs and wages (Business Insider)
• What’s the Matter With North Carolina? (New York Times)
• ‘Alien Megastructure’ Star Keeps Getting Stranger (Space)
• These Private Clubs Will Let You Shred the Track in a Supercar (Bloomberg)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Bruce Tuchman, who brought numerous US cable channels — Nickelodeon, AMC Global, MGM, Sundance, etc to a global audience.
17 goals to transform our world
Source: World Economic Forum
