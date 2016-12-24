10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Burundi coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• 2016: A Tumultuous Year Explained in 128 Graphics (Bloomberg)

• The World’s Largest Hedge Fund Is Building an Algorithmic Model From its Employees’ Brains (Wall Street Journal)

• No Test Left Behind:How Pearson Made a Killing on the US Testing Craze (Talking Points Memo)

• Jamie Dimon on Trump, Taxes, and a U.S. Renaissance: The CEO of JPMorgan Chase talks about Detroit’s revival and his views on the incoming administration. (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• The Sugar Wars: Science can’t prove it and the industry denies it, but Gary Taubes is convinced that the sweet stuff kills. (The Atlantic)

• The Ghost of Alfred Dreyfus Still Roams the Streets of Paris (Tablet)

• BuzzFeed wins the internet daily. Here’s what its boss thinks is next (Re/Code)

• This is where your smartphone battery begins (Washington Post)

• The Sickening Business of Wellness: Crystals, detoxes, and salt lamps are all scams meant to cure you of your money. (The Outline)

• An Interview with Martin Scorsese (Commonweal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Bruce Tuchman, who brought numerous US cable channels — Nickelodeon, AMC Global, MGM, Sundance, etc to a global audience.

Republican Presidents Can’t Avoid Recessions



Source: Bloomberg

