New Year’s Eve Day Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Burundi coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• How to Make Money Rebuilding Reputations: Destroy Them First (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• A history of global living conditions in 5 charts (Our World in Data)

• The Ugly Unethical Underside of Silicon Valley (Fortune) see also Silicon Valley’s elite are not gods: Silicon Valley’s power brokers want you to think they’re different. But they’re just average robber barons. (The Outline)

• A Tale of Twenty-Two Million Citi Bike Rides: Analyzing the NYC Bike Share System (Todd Schneider)

• The Last Unknown Man: He appeared out of nowhere. He had no name, no memory, no past. He was the only person the FBI ever listed as missing even though they knew where he was. How could B.K. Doe remain anonymous in the modern age’s matrix of observation? (New Republic)

• Holy Wars: Secularism and the invention of religion (Boston Review)

• A Bigger Problem Than ISIS? The Mosul Dam is failing. A breach would cause a colossal wave that could kill as many as a million and a half people. (New Yorker)

• The Man Who Cleans Up After Plane Crashes (GQ)

• The Sorcerer of Jazz (New York Review of Books)

• Stephon Marbury: Remade in China (The Undefeated)

What are you doing for New Year’s Eve?

Americans’ Medical Expenses Are Exploding



Source: Wall Street Journal

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!