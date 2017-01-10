10 Friday AM Reads

Happy Friday the 13th! Stay lucky with our morning train reads:

• Davos Wonders If It’s Part of the Problem: Did the global elite’s devotion to borderless capitalism sow the seeds of a populist backlash? (Bloomberg)

• Great to See You Active Management – Are You Still Alive? (Wealth of Common Sense)

• Advisors Should Aim For Simplicity and Avoid Pretentious Jargon (Teachable Moment)

• Daryl Morey, Basketball’s Billy Beane (Waiter’s Pad) see also Evidence-based free throwing shooting (Abnormal Returns)

• 10 Life Lessons We Learn Too Late (Next Avenue)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Brett Steenbarger, Clinical Psychologist and Trading Coach who works with such legendary firms as Tudor Investments.

