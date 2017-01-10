10 Thursday AM Reads

Your post-Fed minutes morning train reads:
• How Amazon innovates in ways that Google and Apple can’t (Vox) see also Alexa: Amazon’s Operating System (Stratechery)
• What to expect of artificial intelligence in 2017 (MIT Technology Review)
• Mossberg: The Trump effect on Tech (Re/Code)
• How Adlai Stevenson Stopped Russian Interference in the 1960 Election (Smithsonian mag)
• The 50 funniest films… chosen by comedians (The Guardian) see also The best 100 films of the 21st century, according to film critics around the world (Quartz)
What are you reading?
