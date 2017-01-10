10 Thursday AM Reads

Our first morning train reads since the Dow crossed 20,000:

• We’re Already at Dow 30,000, You Just Don’t Know It (Wall Street Journal) see also The Dow’s Record Rise Sends a Former Wall Street Stock Broker Back in Time (Dealbook)

• ETFs are eating the US stock market (Financial Times)

• Pop Psychology: Why asset bubbles are a part of the human condition that regulation can’t cure (The Atlantic)

• Growth vs. Profits: Uber’s Cash Burn Dilemma (Knowledge@Wharton)

• Fighting online trolls with bots (The Conversation)

What are you reading?

