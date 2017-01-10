10 Tuesday AM Reads

Welcome back! Start your new year right with our two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Active Management is Back (Barron’s) but see How ETFs Won the Year (Barron’s)

• Hindsight Capital’s winners and losers over the past 10 years (Financial Times)

• Here’s The Threat To Profits For 80% Of Financial Advisors (Investor’s Business Daily)

• 2017 Luxury Real Estate Outlook: Race for Dollar Buyers Amid Oversupply (Mansion Global)

• Why is there no fake news on LinkedIn? Listen to its editor explain. (Recode)

What are you reading?

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!