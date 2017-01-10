10 Tuesday AM Reads

Our two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Fed’s Point Man on Productivity: the slowdown began well before the 2008 financial crisis (Wall Street Journal) see also Economists Who Advised Presidents From Both Parties Find Common Ground (Wall Street Journal)

• DARPA’s Biotech Chief Says 2017 high-risk, high-reward programs will change medicine and “Blow Our Minds” (Scientific American)

• The iPhone turns 10: a visual history of Apple’s most important product (The Verge) see also The Ten Year Anniversary of the Apple TV (Stratechery)

• How the NFL Fleeces Taxpayers (Atlantic) see also College Football’s Top Teams Are Built on Crippling Debt (Bloomberg)

• How Many Famous People Will Die in 2017? (MIT Media Lab) see also Was 2016 especially dangerous for celebrities? An empirical analysis. (Medium)