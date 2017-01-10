10 Tuesday AM Reads

Information is power: Get ready to power up with our morning train reads:

• Treasury Bills Outperform Most Stocks – Say What??? (Alpha Architect) see also Do Stocks Outperform Treasury Bills? (SSRN)

• Statisticians fear Trump White House will manipulate figures to fit narrative (The Guardian) see also Why I’m Concerned About the Independence of U.S. Statistical Agencies (Political Arithmetick)

• Restaurants are seeing their profits devoured by landlords and labor costs (Crain’s New York)

• Biologists unlock code regulating most human genes (Science Daily) see also Why it’s a big deal that AI knows how to bluff in poker (MIT Technology Review)

• This photographer shot more than 100 famous people in two years. These are his favorites. (Washington Post)

