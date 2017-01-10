10 Tuesday AM Reads

Back from the long weekend; kick off right with our pre-inauguration morning train reads:

• The Simple Economics of Machine Intelligence (Digitopoly) see also Harnessing automation for a future that works (McKinsey)

• Pundits, Facts and the Future (Bloomberg View)

• The Curse of Econ 101: When it comes to basic policy questions such as the minimum wage, introductory economics can be more misleading than it is helpful. (The Atlantic)

• Trump Is Making Journalism Great Again (Politico) see also Winter is coming: prospects for the American press under Trump (PressThink)

• Physics Envy and the Taxonomy of Uncertainty (ffrl.wordpress.com)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Brett Steenbarger, clinical psychologist and trading coach who works with such legendary firms as Tudor Investments.

