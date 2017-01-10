10 Wednesday AM Reads

My Perihelion day morning train reads:

• Earnings, Not Donald Trump, Are Stocks’ Best Friend in 2017; Corporate profit rebound, not DC policies, will drive stocks (Wall Street Journal)

• How To Sell Finance Books Like Harry Dent (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Tornado Town, USA: Four devastating tornadoes hit Moore, Oklahoma, in 16 years. Was it geography or just bad luck? (FiveThirtyEight)

• Brain activity is too complicated for humans to decipher. Machines can decode it for us. (Vox)

• Americans Eat 554 Million Jack in the Box Tacos a Year, and No One Knows Why I know why — they are delicious! (Wall Street Journal)