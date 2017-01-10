10 Wednesday AM Reads

Mid-week already? My morning train reads:
• What issue in the world of finance isn’t getting enough attention? (Peter Lazaroff)
• Ignorance of The Future (Irrelevant Investor) see also My Investing Pet Peeves (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• We went to China’s Silicon Valley to see the front lines of the robot wars (The Verge)
• Trump’s America: Switching political sides in a struggling Pennsylvania county (AP News)
• How Samantha Bee Learned To Become A Manager (Fast Company)
What are you reading?
