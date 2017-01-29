10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Anne Frank and her family were also denied entry as refugees to the U.S. (Washington Post) see also How America’s rejection of Jews fleeing Nazi Germany haunts our refugee policy today (Vox)
• The Hidden Fees Inside Managed-Future Funds (MoneyBeat)
• Unfortunate Realities of the Institutional Asset Management Business (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• The merging of humans and machines is happening now (Wired)
• On Kahneman (Edge)
• The huge disparities in US life expectancy in five charts (Financial Times)
• How East and West think in profoundly different ways (BBC)
• A Pioneering Woman of Science Re‑Emerges After 300 Years (New York Times)
• The Patriots Improved Their Defense by Trading Their Best Defender (Wall Street Journal)
• Calling Out a Presidential Lie: How media technology and Donald Trump have changed the way journalists think about describing falsehoods (The Atlantic) see also A Running List Of President Trump’s Lies And Other Bullshit (Buzzfeed)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend, discussing philanthropy with Saadia Madsbjerg of the Rockefeller Foundation.
Trump Immigration Ban Conflict of Interest
Source: Bloomberg
