What is Finance’s Most Important Unsolved Problem?

Tyler Cowen poses an interesting question at his Marginal Revolution blog:

What are the most important unsolved problems in your field?

I have been thinking about that a lot lately as it applies to finance.

I came up with a short list:

• Complexity, confusion, and complications — none o which are necessary • Behavioral problems caused by human nature; • Compressing costs — an industry problem, but clients love it; •Short memories • Reduced headcount as technology makes some labor superfluous; • Gender diversity matters to some people but not all; • Misaligned incentives? • Excessive regulation • Having to put the clients interest first (oh my)

What do you think are Finance’s most important unsolved problem?

Tweet your answer to me at @Ritholtz hashtag #UnsolvedProblem