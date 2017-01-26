What is Finance’s Most Important Unsolved Problem?

Tyler Cowen poses an interesting question at his Marginal Revolution blog:
What are the most important unsolved problems in your field?
I have been thinking about that a lot lately as it applies to finance.
I came up with a short list:
• Complexity, confusion, and complications — none o which are necessary
• Behavioral problems caused by human nature;
• Compressing costs — an industry problem, but clients love it;
•Short memories
• Reduced headcount as technology makes some labor superfluous;
• Gender diversity matters to some people but not all;
• Misaligned incentives?
• Excessive regulation
• Having to put the clients interest first (oh my)
What do you think are Finance’s most important unsolved problem?
Tweet your answer to me at @Ritholtz hashtag #UnsolvedProblem