What is Finance’s Most Important Unsolved Problem?

January 26, 2017

Tyler Cowen poses an interesting question at his Marginal Revolution blog:

What are the most important unsolved problems in your field?

I have been thinking about that a lot lately as it applies to finance.

I came up with a short list:

 

• Complexity, confusion, and complications — none o which are necessary

• Behavioral problems caused by human nature;

• Compressing costs — an industry problem, but clients love it;

•Short memories

• Reduced headcount as technology makes some labor superfluous;

• Gender diversity matters to some people but not all;

• Misaligned incentives?

• Excessive regulation

• Having to put the clients interest first (oh my)

 

What do you think are Finance’s most important unsolved problem?

Tweet your answer to me at @Ritholtz hashtag #UnsolvedProblem

 

