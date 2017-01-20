Frank Sinatra & Ella Fitzgerald – Can’t We Be Friends

January 20, 2017 8:00pm by

My frame of reference for this song — the benchmark for duet of this song — is Ella & Louis, but I found this short, live version of Ella and Frank to be totally charming:

 

 

What's been said:

Discussions found on the web:
  1. 挖宝网 commented on Jan 20

    挖宝网：投资一元，什么不干，坐收十万！

    免费下载群发软件！

    注册网址：

    http://www.wwaab.com/?ic=linhui

    无上线无法注册，请勿删除后缀！

Read this next.

Posted Under