GDP-linked Bonds: A Primer

In the alternative structure for GDP-linked bonds, the coupon is set equal to the nominal GDP growth rate plus a fixed premium, while the principal does not vary. We will call these GDP-coupon-indexed bonds. To see how they work, again assume that at the beginning of 2015 the Treasury issued a $100 face value bond. But, now, the principal is fixed and the coupon is the sum of 2% plus the annual growth rate of nominal GDP (measured with a six-month lag). Because nominal GDP grew by 2.51% over the year to the second quarter of 2016 (based on end-2015 vintage data), the coupon payment at the start of 2017 would be $4.51.

One difference between these two structures is the timing of payments. In the first, the bulk of the compensation for nominal growth occurs at maturity, while in the second a larger proportion comeswith the periodic coupon payments. Put differently, GDP-principal-indexed bonds have longer duration as their payments are back-loaded relative to the GDP-coupon-indexed bonds. This difference does not affect the government’s primary balance (that’s the government deficit or surplus excluding interest payments) for a given debt-to-GDP ratio.

However, a key purpose of issuing GDP-linked bonds is to provide the government with a cyclical cushion, allowing it to limit debt service when revenues are low. From this cash-flow perspective, the two structures are quite different. To see why, suppose that the government has debt equal to 100% of GDP during a recession when nominal GDP has fallen by 2%. With GDP-principal-index bonds that pay a 2% coupon, the government will owe bondholders 2% of GDP. With GDP-coupon-indexed bonds that pay a 2% premium over nominal growth, debt service will be zero.

This may seem like magic, but it is not. In the first case, the bondholders lose 2% of their principal, which equals 2% of GDP. That is, for the GDP-principal-indexed bonds, the coupon payment exactly offsets the loss in principal. The debt-to-GDP ratio is unchanged. In the second case, since the bond principal does not vary, with a 2% decline in GDP, the debt-to-GDP ratio goes up by 2%.

What this means is that a government that issues GDP-coupon-indexed bonds has an option. In a deep recession, authorities can either use their primary surplus (assuming they have one) to keep their debt-to-GDP ratio constant by buying back bonds. Or, they can allow the debt-to-GDP ratio to rise automatically, and use the revenue that otherwise would have been used to service the debt for expansionary fiscal policy. Which of these is more attractive will depend on how financial markets price this option.

So much for the technical details. What about the obstacles? For example, could a government game this GDP-linked debt structure in the short run or the long run? It seems highly doubtful that a government would intentionally depress the economy to reduce its debt service. And, if investors believe that growth will be persistently weak, they will charge a corresponding premium to a sovereign that issues GDP-linked debt.

Another roadblock could be the price. Debt managers might find the risk premium that investors demand to be too high. For advanced economies, most estimates of the likely premium are in the range of 150 to 300 basis points. Unsurprisingly, for emerging market economies the numbers are much larger, and can easily exceed 500 basis points (see here).

In our view, the biggest obstacles are associated with the computation of the GDP index itself. First, the government will have an incentive to pressure national statistical agencies to lower the reported level of nominal GDP. Absent strongly independent institutions, investors may shun GDP-linked issues. Second, there are the inevitable data revisions, on which we focus in the remainder of this post.

Data revisions are of two types: there are the regular, periodic changes that result from the inclusion of more accurate information, and there are infrequent changes in methods. The first of these results from the arrival of tax data that improves the quality of wage data, surveys that improve estimates of the population, changing seasonal factors, and the like. While these occur all the time, they can be quite large. To see this, we used the real-time dataset maintained by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. The first chart below is a histogram of the revisions from the third release of GDP—that’s the one that published three months after the end of the quarter—to the most recently available estimate. Fully half of these revisions exceed one percentage point (at an annual rate), either up or down. This seems like a big number.

Frequency distribution: size of revisions in quarterly seasonally adjusted annualized growth of nominal GDP, 1965-2014