The Impact of Tech And Social Media . . .

Last week, I spoke with Dan Schawbel of Forbes, who has interviewed lots of folks discussing how they adjusted their approach to business in the modern world.

The entire discussion is here, but here is a brief excerpt:

Dan Schawbel: How did you originally get interested in equity research, and journalism? Barry Ritholtz: I write for myself, trying to figure out how to make sense of a complex, fast-moving, ever-changing system. Making that readable to anyone who was interested was always kinda fun. Schawbel: What about podcasting? Ritholtz: That was a “skunk works” project I snuck into Bloomberg when no one was looking. Back in a 2005 (Lose the News) I noted “The most valuable thing the media can do for you is to grant you an audience with people you might not have access to otherwise.” That sums up what I try to make happen with the podcast. Schawbel: What are your top three pieces of career advice? Ritholtz: 1. Love what you are going do, as you will spend most of your waking hours wither doing or thinking about it. 2. Develop an expertise: Find some aspect of your filed/study/job that you understand better and can execute more brilliantly than anyone else. 3. Work your ass off.

Source:

How Tech And Social Media Impacted His Career

Dan Schawbel

Forbes, Jan 27, 2017