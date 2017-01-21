Inside ETFs Conference (this weekend)

I am off to Hollywood (Florida) to speak at the Inside ETFs Conference! It is a giant event, with a ton of great panels and speakers. I am going to ask Frank Luntz to help me with my messaging, get A-Rod to work on my swing. I am also looking forward to meeting Tim Urban, whose site Wait, But Why is a favorite. (If I have time, perhaps I can convince him what Enrico Fermi got wrong in Fermi’s paradox).

It looks like as great event — the agenda is madness!

If you are around, swing by my keynote — its a post-election refresh of Crashes, Terrorists, Sharks – Oh My!