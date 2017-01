Like Bob Dylan, Jaguar goes electric, with a liquid-cooled 90kWh lithium battery pack that gets 220 miles of driving on one charge, producing the equivalent of 400hp and achieve 516 pounds-feet of torque.

The four-door, five-seat SUV will go on sale in 2018:

Jaguar has declined to say what the price of the new SUV might be, but consumers can expect to shop it against the $88,800 Tesla Model X, $78,700 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid, and $62,100 BMW X5 xDrive40e

Source: Classic Driver