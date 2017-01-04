Why You Probably Cannot Stand to Own Highflying Stocks

Mike Batnick, the research director of our firm, has a wonderfully instructive post up this morning which is a must read: Looking For The Next Amazon.

Its not just Amazon, the same line of thought applies to companies like Apple, Google, Tesla, Netflix, etc.

This has been a theme of ours for a long time. You can own the greatest stocks in the world, but what are the odds you will be able to withstand the horrific downdrafts they all occasionally must suffer? I bet you sold your Apple and Google a long time ago.

We tend to focus on Amazon’s huge 38,000% run, while simultaneously ignoring drawdowns as large as 95%. How many people have the constitution (aka, Who in their right minds) to ride out that sort of volatility?

AMZN: Returns vs Drawdowns

Previously:

