MiB: Brett Steenbarger

This week, I speak with Dr. Brett Steenbarger, a clinical psychologist who has published numerous articles and books on trading psychology. He is a clinical associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, and works as a trading coach with such storied forms as Tudor Investments. He blogs at TraderFeed.

He earned his bachelors degree at Duke in 1976; and received his Ph.D. from the University of Kansas in 1982. From there, he started what looked like a fairly typical academic career in clinical Psychology – NYC, Cortland, Cornell, Syracuse — over 20 years. A trader himself, it wasn’t long before he combined his two interests into a field of practice as a Trading Coach.

Steenbarger describes some of the simple steps traders can take too improve their performance and consistency over time. He emphasizes the importance of trading returns relative to the risk assumed.

Books and websites recommended by Steenbarger are after the jump.

