10 MLK Day Reads

My morning MLK Day reads:
• 5 Ominous Signs for the Securities Industry (Bloomberg View)
• Trillion-Dollar Question: Why Don’t More Women Run Mutual Funds? (New York Times)
• Congrats, San Diego, you win by losing Chargers (USA Today)
• Mirror, Mirror, on the Wall, Which Is the Biggest Moocher State of All? (Daniel Mitchell)
• 10 important client considerations with 401(k) rollovers (Investment News)
• Citadel Pays $22 Million Settlement For Frontrunning Its Clients (Zero Hedge)
• Donald Trump, the Dunning-Kruger President (New York Mag) see also In crucial ways, Donald Trump is the second coming of George W. Bush (Vox)
• Why Peter Thiel Fears “Star Trek” (New Yorker)
• Yes, it’s possible to dine out and eat a healthful meal. Here’s how. (Washington Post)
• Playboy Interview: Alex Haley Conversation with Martin Luther King, Jr. (Haley) see also How Gil Scott-Heron and Stevie Wonder set up Martin Luther King Day (Guardian)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Brett Steenbarger, clinical psychologist and trading coach who works with such legendary firms as Tudor Investments.
Source: Investor’s Business Daily
