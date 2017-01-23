10 Monday AM Reads

Ready for the next 4 years? If not, try get up to speed with our morning train reads:

• Sixty-Seven Numbers That Define the Obama Era (Pacific Standard) see also Day One for Donald Trump’s Economy, in Charts (Real Time Economics)

• How Hedge Funds Get Rich (Hint: It’s Not Their Returns) (Of Dollars and Data)

• Inside Pandora’s Quest to Take on Spotify, Apple Music & Amazon (Billboard)

• Cheaper, better ‘insurance for everybody’? Good luck with that (LA Times)

• The Man Who’s Trying to Kill Dark Matter (Wired)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Charley Ellis, Chair of of the Yale Endowment, Vanguard Board member, and all around finance legend.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!