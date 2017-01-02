Searching for the Origins of the Universe in Chile’s Desert

Chile may not jump right to mind as a technology hub. But it turns out that Chile is home to some of the world’s largest and most extraordinary technology projects, stretching from Santiago to the Atacama Desert. Hello World’s host Ashlee Vance traveled to Chile for two weeks to explore the country’s tech scene.
With its extreme conditions and geological oddities, Chile is a prime spot for major tech projects.

