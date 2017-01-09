Today’s must read is a monster piece from Business Insider (again) headlined Inside Sears’ death spiral.
Recall how many people a decade ago said “Eddie Lampert is a Retail genius.” They were half right; he doesn’t know jack about retail, but as BI shows, he knows how to be on both sides of a trade to create a can’t-lose situation. Unfortunately, Sears’ shareholders are in a no-win situation. Forget GS; this is the real vampire hedge fund trade.
All that is left is the upcoming death rattle, and the inevitable shareholder lawsuits . . .
Source:
Inside Sears’ death spiral: How an iconic American brand has been driven to the edge of bankruptcy
Hayley Peterson
Business Insider, January 8, 2017
http://read.bi/2iRN1Q8