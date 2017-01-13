Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 1.13.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 13th, 2017.
Positives:
- NASDAQ 100 hit an all-time high.
- MBA mortgage application index rose 5.8% w/o/w.
- Import prices rose 0.4% m/o/m and 1.8% y/o/y. Inflation is starting to show signs of life.
- Initial jobless claims remains low, coming in at 247k and the 4-week moving average at 256.50k.
- Producer prices rose 0.4% m/o/m.
- NFIB small business optimism index rose to 105.8, the highest reading since December 2004.
- Consumer sentiment came in at a strong 98.1.
Negatives:
- Retail sales rose 0.6% m/o/m, below expectations; Core sales grew 3.3% y/o/y below the 5 year average of 3.7%.
- Gasoline prices rose 7.8% m/o/m.
- Retail sales ex-auto rose just 0.2%.
- Business inventories rose 0.7% m/o/m.