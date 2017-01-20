Succinct Summation of Week’s Events

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 20th, 2017.

Positives

  1. New President! Tax cuts, deregulation, infrastructure!
  2. Housing market index fell from 70 to 67, still a very strong reading.
  3. Jobless claims fell 15k to 234k, taking the 4-week average down to 246.75k.
  4. CPI rose 0.3% m/o/m and 2.1% y/o/y. Energy prices rose 1.5% in the month.
  5. Industrial production rose 0.8% in December.
  6. Housing starts came in at 1.226mm SAAR, up from 1.09 previously.

Negatives

  1. New President & his cabinet hasn’t the slightest idea WTF they are doing
  2. Industrial production was revised down 0.7%.
  3. Housing permits shed .2%, coming in at 1.21mm SAAR.

