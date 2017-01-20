Succinct Summation of Week’s Events

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 20th, 2017.
Positives
- New President! Tax cuts, deregulation, infrastructure!
- Housing market index fell from 70 to 67, still a very strong reading.
- Jobless claims fell 15k to 234k, taking the 4-week average down to 246.75k.
- CPI rose 0.3% m/o/m and 2.1% y/o/y. Energy prices rose 1.5% in the month.
- Industrial production rose 0.8% in December.
- Housing starts came in at 1.226mm SAAR, up from 1.09 previously.
Negatives
- New President & his cabinet hasn’t the slightest idea WTF they are doing
- Industrial production was revised down 0.7%.
- Housing permits shed .2%, coming in at 1.21mm SAAR.