10 New Year’s Day (Sunday) Reads

Start off your New Year’s right with our easy like Sunday morning reads:

• Fuck Work: Economists believe in full employment. Americans think that work builds character. But what if jobs aren’t working anymore? (Aeon)

• Brown: In 2016 I Learned That… (Reformed Broker)

• Going With My Gut Was Not a Winning Strategy in 2016 (Barron’s)

• Why Good Storytellers Are Happier in Life and in Love (Wall Street Journal)

• How An S Corporation Can Reduce FICA Self-Employment Taxes (Kitces)

• PolitiFact’s 2016 Lie of the Year: Fake news (PolitiFact)

• Memo to the media: Stop giving Trump the headlines he wants (Washington Post) see also Winter is coming: prospects for the American press under Trump (PressThink)

• A reflection on Barack Obama’s presidency (The Economist)

• The Recode guide to 2017 (Recode)

• Drunken Monkeys and the Evolution of Boozing (Bloomberg View)

What’s a decent cure for a hangover…?

When, Not If, Dow Will Hit 100,000



Source: Marketwatch

‘Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!