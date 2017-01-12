Thoughts on Proposed Corporate Tax Reform

A value-added tax (VAT) includes such a border adjustment, which is permitted under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules for indirect taxes on consumption (as opposed to direct taxes on income). To the extent that a single VAT rate is applied evenly across goods and services and over time, it minimizes distortions and is widely viewed as efficient. Not coincidentally, countries that have large social insurance programs also typically impose VATs, allowing them to limit the negative impact on economic growth of financing a relatively large public sector. Indeed, objections in the United States to a VAT have often come from opponents of government expansion (see, for example, here). Others may view a VAT as regressive because, at the low end of the income distribution, the consumption taxed constitutes a larger share of income.

A DBCFT is similar to a VAT, so it is not without irony that some who favor a smaller public sector are now advocates, while others who prefer a larger one tend to be opposed. However, a DBCFT is not economically identical to a VAT. Importantly, as the table above shows, the border-adjusted corporate tax excludes domestic labor costs from the tax base, while the VAT does not. In this sense, a border-adjusted corporate tax functions like a VAT plus a reduced tax on domestic labor, making domestic goods and services relatively more competitive.

One attraction of the border adjustment is that it would reduce (if not eliminate) the incentive for firms to find means to shift profits to low-tax foreign venues. For example, in the table above, if the firm lowered its export price to a foreign subsidiary by 50%, lowering exports to $5, its tax base under the traditional profits tax would also fall to $5. In the presence of border adjustments, however, the tax base would not change.

Would a border-adjusted corporate tax comply with WTO rules against discriminatory export subsidies and import taxes? In theory, the competitiveness benefits of border adjustment can be offset by a currency appreciation. And, as Auerbach and Holtz-Eakin argue, given that both VATs and taxes on domestic labor are permitted, it seems odd to view an economically equivalent combination of the two as noncompliant. However, since the DBCFT is a direct tax, that economic assessment need not be decisive for WTO tax lawyers. Were a WTO complaint eventually to succeed, U.S. exporters could face large countervailing duties.

Unsurprisingly, given the scale of the change, the replacement of the corporate profit tax with a DBCFT would result in winners and losers, who are actively lobbying legislators. The former includes exporters with big capital outlays. The key losers are large importers who spend little on plant and equipment.

So, would the proposed 20% DBCFT raise as much revenue as the current 35% corporate tax? Maybe not. The current tax generated about $450 billion in revenue over the year to September, or just over one-fifth of federal tax receipts. The Tax Policy Center estimates that, over the 10 years to 2026, the proposed tax changes (together with others for smaller firms) would lower receipts by an average of nearly $90 billion annually, with that shortfall declining to less than $20 billion annually over the succeeding decade (see Table 2 here).

To be sure, these estimates do not account for the dynamic benefits of a more efficient tax that promotes investment. However, it also remains to be seen how much of the proposed reform will survive the lobbying frenzy. Were key parts of the DBCFT to be omitted from the final tax package—especially the controversial border adjustment—either the shortfall would be much larger or the cut in the tax rate would have to be much smaller.

And what about fairness? If the tax change were revenue-neutral, would a DBCFT alter the distributional impact of the corporate tax? With imports accounting for about one tenth of personal consumption expenditures, a 20% tax could result in a VAT-like one-off increase of more than 2½% in the U.S. price level. However, we expect that some mix of dollar appreciation and compression of corporate margins will at least partly offset this impact. Dollar appreciation also would diminish the U.S. net foreign asset position.

Broadly speaking, the larger the price increase (the smaller the exchange rate appreciation), the more regressive the likely tax incidence relative to the existing tax. With respect to the net foreign asset position, Farhi, Gopinath and Itskhoki estimate that a 20% appreciation of the dollar—in response to a 20% DBCFT—would result in a capital loss of about $2½ trillion, or about 2.9% of wealth. However, given the unequal distribution of wealth, this outcome is consistent with the view that the larger the currency appreciation, the less regressive the incidence of the tax.

Rather than focus on this uncertain mix of currency appreciation, higher prices and loss of wealth, we believe greater attention should be paid to the relative efficiency of the DBCFT compared to the existing corporate tax. In our view, all three elements of the new tax proposal—the elimination of interest deductibility, the deductibility of investment, and the border adjustment—would improve on what is currently a very inefficient corporate tax system.

To be sure, as with many taxes, there is probably a trade-off: the increase in efficiency may be accompanied by a decline of fairness (see our earlier post). But, other aspects of the House tax proposals—especially those that cut top personal income tax rates—may be far more regressive than the DBCFT. And, we expect that taxes will need to rise in the future to finance a larger public sector. If so, tax efficiency will be all the more important, just as Alan Auerbach argued 20 years ago.