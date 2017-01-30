Last week, I posted my Inside ETF conference presentation, “Fixing Your Clients’ Behavior.”

I speak at a lot of events each year, and I have learned there are several keys to a good presentation: make it informative, anything that is counter-intuitive becomes memorable, and of course, keep it entertaining. Communicating new ideas is harder than it looks. (Its a good sign when slides from any presentation go bouncing around the internet — see #11 as an example). Sneak the knowledge in when no one is really paying attention.

I am always looking for new and interesting way to do this, and there is an embarrassment of riches to be found. Wonderful images abound on the internet: Charts, graphics, tables, illustrations. But there are only so many slides on the same topic you can use. I’m not sure if I can work these below into my presentation on risk, but given the wonderfully overwrought title, “The Tragic Data Behind Selfie Fatalities” — I just had to share them.

The main idea of “Fixing Your Clients’ Behavior” is that we all fear the wrong things. Big emotional events have an outsized impact on our psyches over smaller daily dangers. I use Sharks, Terrorism and Market Crashes as my main examples, when cholesterol and fees are likely far more dangerous to your health and wealth, respectively. I found some related imagery to just how much we “over-fear” sharks and terrorism.

Given all of the news over the weekend, it is not just investors who misunderstand this, but populist presidents as well…



Source: Priceonomics