Vaccine exemptions are on the rise in a number of US states

Stat:

“Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that, while nonmedical exemptions (which includes religious and philosophical opposition) are on the decline nationally, they’re rising in certain states, including states that haven’t previously been considered hotbeds of anti-vaccination sentiment — which may put those areas at risk of a disease outbreak.

CDC data going back to 2009 indicate a sharp spike in nonmedical exemptions in the 2013-2014 school year, when nearly 80,000 US kindergarteners were exempted from receiving at least one vaccine.”