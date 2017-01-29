How Do You Want Your Content, Fast or Good?

Charlie Bilello reminds us that we make a conscious choice when we choose between two primary types of web content,Fast and Good content:

Fast Content vs. Good Content Fast content is timely. Good content is timeless. Fast content seeks clicks. Good content seeks conversation. Fast content induces fear and greed. Good content helps you overcome these emotions. Fast content is self-promotional. Good content is self-aware. Fast content makes you react. Good content makes you reflect. Fast content tells you what to do. Good content gives you the tools to actually do it. Fast content is disposable. Good content is recyclable. Fast content is mindless. Good content is mindful.

I suggest you read the entire thing — and choose wisely.