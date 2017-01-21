10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Brazilian Bourbon Cerrado coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:
• What is logic? Is logical thinking a way to discover or to debate? The answers from philosophy and mathematics define human knowledge (Aeon) see also A General Logic of Crisis (London Review of Books)
• When the Feds Went After a Hedge-Fund Legend (New Yorker)
• How David Ricardo Became Wealthy and Wise (Foundation for Economic Education)
• The Real Story Of 2016: What reporters — and lots of data geeks, too — missed about the election, and what they’re still getting wrong. (FiveThirtyEight)
• Iceland knows how to stop teen substance abuse but the rest of the world isn’t listening (Mosaic)
• California vs. Trump. Part One. (California Sunday)
• Texas has highest maternal mortality rate in developed world, study finds (The Guardian)
• Islands of Mass Destruction: How China killed essential reefs and built military bases on top (BloombergBusinessWeek)
• Neanderthals Were People, Too (New York Times Magazine)
• The Oral History of President Barack Obama Playing Pickup Basketball (GQ)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Charley Ellis, Chair of of the Yale Endowment, Vanguard Board member, and all around finance legend.
Trump’s new policies may encourage active investors (pitfalls remain)
Source: Wall Street Journal
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!