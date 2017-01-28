10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Kicking Horse coffee, grab a seat by the window, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Car Wars: A self-driving car is a computer you put your body into (Deakin University)

• The $99 Billion Idea: How Uber and Airbnb Won (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• NAFTA and other trade deals have not gutted American manufacturing — period (Vox)

• The Man Who Kicked Off the Biotech Revolution (Nautilus)

• Trump Knows You Better Than You Know Yourself (Antidotezine) but see Megalomania & Small-Mindedness: How America Lost Its Identity (Spiegel)

• The Stegosaurus Plate Controversy: You live in the Jurassic and you’ve evolved giant, diamond-shaped bone plates that stick out the top of your neck, back and tail. Why, evolution, why?? (Scientific American)

• This granular life: That the world is not solid but made up of tiny particles is a very ancient insight. Is it humanity’s greatest idea? (Aeon)

• Why ISIS Is Winning the Social Media War—And How to Fight Back (Wired) see also The Untold Story of the Bastille Day Attacker (GQ)

• The Hollywood List Everyone Wants to Be On (The Atlantic)

• The String Theory: An obsessive inquiry (with footnotes), into the physics and metaphysics of tennis. (Esquire) see also Michael Joyce’s Second Act: David Foster Wallace 1996 profile of tennis player Michael Joyce is one of the most celebrated pieces of sports writing ever published. Since? (Longreads)

Sharpe Ratio: risk vs. return: 1970-2016.



Source: Fidelity

