Presidential Drawdowns (& Why It Doesn’t Matter)

More awesomeness, this time from Ben Carlson:
“Even under the best case scenario — in which a new president is able to seamlessly thread the needle with his actions and policies — we will are likely to have a bear market or severe correction in the markets at some point during his presidency. And the worst case scenario? We will likely see a prolonged market crash.
Either way, investors should prepare for the possibility of large losses in the stock market in the next four years. Regardless of who is in the Oval Office, that’s just how the stock market functions…”
Some serious drawdowns:
Source:
Who’s President Doesn’t Matter That Much to the Stock Market
Ben Carlson
Bloomberg View, JAN 25, 2017
www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-01-25/who-s-president-doesn-t-matter-that-much-to-the-stock-market
