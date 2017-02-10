10 Friday AM Reads

These morning train reads reads are running like a fine-tuned machine, despite the fact, that I cannot get NSFW links approved::

• Three Reasons Why Warren Buffett Never Split Berkshire’s $250,000 Stock (MoneyBeat)

• The Man Who Broke Ticketmaster: The most infamous ticket scalper of all time used bots to buy millions of tickets. Now he wants to stop them. (Vice)

• Scott Pelley, Lester Holt, David Muir: The Unprecedented Joint Interview (Variety)

• The Mysterious James Comey (Washington Monthly)

• Responsible Business Models Unlock Market Worth US$12 Trillion (Triple Pundit)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital, and author of The Most Important Thing: Uncommon Sense for the Thoughtful Investor.

