10 Friday AM Reads

Its Ground Hog Day, where we get up and do it all over again tomorrow. No redos in our morning train reads:
• When shareholders aren’t watching, managers misbehave (Chicago Booth Review)
• The Depp Conundrum: Who Should Keep Tabs on the Money? (New York Times)
• The Science of Making Decisions (Newsweek) see also How Not to Become a Conspiracy Theorist (The Book of Life)
• It’s time to admit Apple Watch is a success (iMore)
• Does An Octopus Have A Soul? This Author Thinks So (National Geographic)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Sebastian Mallaby, author of “More Money Than God: Hedge Funds and the Making of a New Elite” and more recently “The Man Who Knew: The Life and Times of Alan Greenspan.”
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!