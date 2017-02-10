10 Friday AM Reads

Its Ground Hog Day, where we get up and do it all over again tomorrow. No redos in our morning train reads:

• When shareholders aren’t watching, managers misbehave (Chicago Booth Review)

• The Depp Conundrum: Who Should Keep Tabs on the Money? (New York Times)

• The Science of Making Decisions (Newsweek) see also How Not to Become a Conspiracy Theorist (The Book of Life)

• It’s time to admit Apple Watch is a success (iMore)

• Does An Octopus Have A Soul? This Author Thinks So (National Geographic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Sebastian Mallaby, author of “More Money Than God: Hedge Funds and the Making of a New Elite” and more recently “The Man Who Knew: The Life and Times of Alan Greenspan.”

