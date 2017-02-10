10 Monday AM Reads

I want to say something very clearly: Our powers to do morning train reads are beyond question:

• Hedge Funds: Down but Not Out (BCG Perspectives)

• 39 Book Recommendations From Billionaire Charlie Munger that Will Make you Smarter (Medium)

• How to Prepare for a Bear Market (Bloomberg View)

• Facebook Live Is the Right Wing’s New Fox News: How the rough-around-the-edges live-streaming tool became the perfect incubator for conservative news in the Trump age (BackChannel)

• 10 Takeaways from the Ninth Circuit (Medium)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Danny Kahneman, behavioral & cognitive psychologist, author of Thinking Fast & Slow, and winner of the 2002 Nobel prize for economics.

