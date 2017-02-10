10 Monday AM Reads

My post Super Bowl thatwasamazing morning train reads:

• Dangerous Stability Threatens America’s Banks (Reformed Broker)

• Map: The 25 most expensive houses for sale in the U.S. (Curbed)

• The Purpose of Sleep? To Forget, Scientists Say (New York Times)

• It’s Not You: Hotel Thermostats Really Are Rigged (Wall Street Journal)

• The Best and Worst Super Bowl Ads for 2017’s big game (Slate)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Sebastian Mallaby, author of “More Money Than God: Hedge Funds and the Making of a New Elite” and more recently “The Man Who Knew: The Life and Times of Alan Greenspan.”

