10 Thursday AM Reads

February 2, 2017 7:37am by

Its Ground Hog Day, where we get up and do it all over again tomorrow. No redos in our morning train reads:

• Shooting Yourself in the Foot with Socially Responsible Investing? (Alpha Architect) see also How corporations are changing our freshwater future (GreenBiz)
• The biggest disruptive threat to venture capital is when the very best founders realize they do not need VCs (Bryce)
• This is Why You Need a Process (Wealth of Common Sense)
• How Immigrants Have Made America a Leader in Technology Innovation (Chronicle) see also Why Do We Expect Silicon Valley to Reject Trump? (NY Mag)
• Imperial melting pot: how a new book reveals the remarkable history of Istanbul (New Statesman)

What are you reading?

